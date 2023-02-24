India

Kerala: Full emergency declared at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Feb 24, 2023, 01:38 pm 1 min read

In yet another aviation-related incident in India, a full emergency was announced at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala on Friday after a Dammam-bound flight from Calicut (also known as Kozhikode) was diverted to the state capital amid suspicions of a reported hydraulic failure. As per sources in the know at the airport, the flight landed at 12.15 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

Flight's tail part hit runway during take-off: Report

As per reports by the news agency PTI, sources also revealed the tail part of the Air-India Express IX 385 hit the runway at the time of take-off from the Calicut International Airport in the morning. The report further revealed that the flight, carrying 182 passengers onboard, landed at the airport after dumping fuel over the Arabian Sea to facilitate a "safe landing."