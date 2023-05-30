India

Delhi: 22-year-old allegedly killed by flatmate hours after party

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 30, 2023

The deceased was stabbed to death using a kitchen knife

The body of a 22-year-old woman was found in a pool of blood on the terrace of a house in Majnu Ka Tilla in Delhi's Civil Lines on Tuesday, reported ANI. According to reports, the deceased, Rani, was allegedly stabbed to death by her flatmate, 36-year-old Sapna, after a fight broke out between the two at a party.

Fight broke out between duo on Monday night

Rani worked at a beauty parlor in Gurugram, and Sapna used to work as a waiter at weddings, NDTV reported, quoting police officials. On Monday night, Sapna reportedly abused Rani's father in a drunken state, which led to a fight between the two. The police said at least six other people were also present at the party.

Rani was killed using kitchen knife

Officials said that the incident triggered another fight between the women on Tuesday morning. Sapna, a divorcee who has a daughter, then stabbed Rani multiple times using a kitchen knife at around 4:30am. The cops said that upon reaching the spot, Sapna was found near Rani's body. She confessed to her crime during interrogation, and the police have lodged a murder case.