India

Delhi: Man convicted for raping, killing 30 children

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 10, 2023, 04:03 pm 1 min read

The convict committed the crimes between 2008 and 2015 (Representational image)

A 32-year-old man in Delhi, who worked as a laborer, was recently convicted by a court for sexually assaulting and killing around 30 children between 2008 and 2015, reported News18. The convict, Ravinder Kumar, used to get high on drugs, watch pornographic videos, and walk several kilometers in search of his target. The police said he used to lure kids with money and sweets.

Kumar was arrested in 2015

According to reports, Kumar assaulted children in isolated places and killed most of them out of fear of getting caught. Most of the parents of these victims were laborers and lived in jhuggis. During the investigation, a minor boy, whom Kumar sodomized, was also rescued.

Kumar is a pedophile and necrophile: Retired ACP

After getting caught, Kumar confessed to his crimes and cooperated in the probe. Retired ACP Jagminder Singh Dahiya told TOI that Kumar is a pedophile and a necrophile. He even killed minor girls who were difficult to handle prior to the sexual assault. The court has convicted him in one case and will pronounce the other sentences within two weeks' time.