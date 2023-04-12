India

Delhi: Indian School evacuated after authorities receive email bomb threat

Delhi: Indian School evacuated after authorities receive email bomb threat

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 12, 2023, 01:34 pm 1 min read

Indian School in Delhi has been evacuated after bomb threat received via email (Representational image)

Students at the Indian School in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar were evacuated on Wednesday after the school administration received a bomb threat through an email, The Indian Express reported. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, as well as a dog squad, are said to have begun performing checks on the premises. However, nothing suspicious has been found so far, according to the police.

What did police official say

According to the police, the school administration received the email around 10:49am. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary shared the details, saying, "Information was shared telephonically from the Indian School, BRT Road regarding receipt of an email regarding bombs planted in the school." He stated that the school had been evacuated and that the bomb squad was conducting a thorough search.