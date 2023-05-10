Delhi

Delhi: Daughter-in-law kills her mother-in-law with frying pan

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 10, 2023, 02:50 pm 1 min read

Officials suspected the culprit was frustrated with caring for the old woman (Representational image)

In a horrific incident, an 86-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her daughter-in-law in Delhi's Neb Sarai area on April 28, reported PTI. According to the police, the 48-year-old accused, Sarmishta Som, used a frying pan to beat her mother-in-law, Hasi Som. Officials suspected the culprit was frustrated with caring for the old woman, who was suffering from arthritis.

Mother-in-law was found lying in the kitchen

Officials added that a person informed them that the victim, his friend's mother, fell in her flat and was bleeding. When the police arrived, Hasi was lying dead in the kitchen with multiple injuries to her face. Her son, Surjit Som, saw his wife entering his mother's flat and leaving in a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage, which he shared with the police.

Police booked daughter-in-law under murder charges

Meanwhile, Surjit and Sarmishta's 16-year-old daughter told the officials that her mother and grandmother did not have a cordial relationship. Furthermore, the autopsy report revealed that there were 14 injuries all over the body. Based on Surjeet's testimony, CCTV footage, post-mortem report, and the content of the inquiry, the accused has been booked under murder charges, the police said.