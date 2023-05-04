Delhi

May or December? Delhi wakes up to foggy morning

May 04, 2023

Delhi has been witnessing rainfall for the last three days

Residents of Delhi woke up to dense fog on an unusually cool fourth day of May on Thursday. On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert, predicting rainfall with hailstorms across the national capital and its neighboring regions for the next five days. Notably, the city has been witnessing spells of rain for the last three days.

Delhi likely to experience fewer heatwaves this year

On Thursday morning, Delhi's temperature was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, nearly 15 degrees below the average for this time of the year, reported India Today. According to IMD's forecast, Delhi is likely to see fewer heatwave days this year. The officials further said the rainfall and cloudy weather-like conditions have been forming under the influence of successive western disturbances.

Winter wear on, ACs off in the month of May

Per reports, many citizens residing in Delhi and surrounding areas have reduced the use of air conditioners (ACs) and even took out their winter wear. Meanwhile, rainfall in the city led to waterlogging and traffic snarls in many areas. On Wednesday, heavy traffic was reported on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, ITO, Akshardham, Ashram, Lajpat Nagar, AIIMS towards IIT Delhi, and India Gate Circle.