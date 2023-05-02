Delhi

ASI razes 1,000 homes in Delhi's Tughlakabad, thousands homeless

The ASI on Sunday reportedly razed down around 1,000 houses to clear the encroachment in Delhi's Tughlakabad area

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Sunday reportedly razed down around 1,000 houses to clear the "encroachment" in Delhi's Tughlakabad area, which is largely populated by low-income families. Some estimates peg the population in the locality at nearly 2.5 lakh, the majority of whom are domestic workers. Reportedly, another 1,000 homes are facing demolition as well.

Why does this story matter?

The action saw an exodus of people in distress walking away with their belongings.

On Monday, the Supreme Court refused to stay the demolition drive in Tughlakabad and listed the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

Notably, in January, the Supreme Court halted a similar eviction drive in Uttarakhand's Haldwani to clear encroachment on railway land, ruling that 50,000 people cannot be uprooted overnight.

SC ordered ASI to stop encroachment in 2016

In 2016, the SC ordered the ASI to stop encroachment in the locality, which falls near the historical Tughlakabad Fort. In February this year, the Delhi High Court directed the ASI to remove the unauthorized construction from the area as per the SC's order. On Monday, the SC asked the residents if they were ready to shift to Narela, which is diametrically opposite Tughlakabad.

No rehabilitation provided: Reports

However, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is yet to inform the SC if they have land in Narela for rehabilitating those evicted. Although in its 2016 order, the SC directed ASI to rehabilitate them, no alternative place has been provided to them, as per reports.

Not informed about demolition until January: Residents

Meanwhile, the residents of the area claim that they received no official communication about the matter until January 11 this year, when around 1,000 families were served eviction notices. Some residents, who reportedly have been living in the area for three decades, questioned the legitimacy of the government authorities who issued them legal documents based on their current address.

Residents' counsel urged SC to restore status quo

Notably, unseasonal showers in the area for two days made matters worse for the people, who no longer have a home. Most of these people are migrants who moved to Delhi for a comparatively better livelihood opportunity. The residents' counsel senior advocate Colin Gonsalves urged the SC to halt the demolition drive and save the remaining 1,000 houses.

Razing temple in 2019 evoked protests

The DDA declared a specified area in Tughlakabad as a green belt and sought to free the land, following which the residents moved the court in 1990. Massive protests also erupted in the area in 2019 over the demolition of a Ravidas temple. The Ravidasia community claimed the temple was built in the 15th century on the land allocated by then-Delhi sultan, Sikander Lodi.