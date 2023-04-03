Politics

Punjab: After prison release, Navjot Sidhu meets Moose Wala's parents

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 03, 2023, 07:23 pm 2 min read

Navjot Singh Sidhu may push for CBI probe in Moose Wala's killing

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday met slain Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala's parents at Punjab's Mansa village. He visited them two days after being released from Patiala Central Jail. Sidhu is reportedly likely to address the media along with Moose Wala's parents soon to highlight Punjab's prevailing law and order situation and seek a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing.

Why does this story matter?

Sidhu was sentenced to one-year imprisonment by the Supreme Court last year in a 1988 road rage case that resulted in the death of a person.

The case and subsequent conviction had put a pause on his political career. However, with the Moose Wala murder case and the current security situation in Punjab, Sidhu may leverage the crises to regain his lost ground.

Sidhu announced his plans on Twitter

Notably, Moose Wala—who was assassinated in May 2022—was close to Sidhu, who was instrumental in making the singer join Congress, and had also campaigned for him. Earlier on Sunday, Sidhu tweeted, "Will reach village Moosa & share my grief with Bai Balkaur Singh Ji at 2 pm tomorrow...will address the media at his house on the prevailing law & order situation around 4:15 pm."

Sidhu may push for Moose Wala's father's CBI probe demand

According to reports, Moose Wala's father, Balkaur Singh, has been demanding an impartial investigation by the CBI into his son's murder. Sidhu is likely to reiterate his demand. Singh alleged that the current probe by the Punjab Police was not in the family's favor. He also questioned the lack of action against gangster criminal Goldy Brar, the main suspect in Moose Wala's assassination.

Nothing happening in my favor: Moose Wala's father

"In the last 10 months, I went to Police and Administration several times. I was assured. But what's happening here is being done to brush under the carpet the murder of my child. Nothing is going in my favor," Singh earlier said.