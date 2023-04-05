India

SC junks Centre's telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 05, 2023, 11:42 am 1 min read

The SC ruled against the order by the Kerala High Court which upheld the Centre's ban on the Malayalam news channel MediaOne

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled against the order by the Kerala High Court, which upheld the Centre's ban on the Malayalam news channel MediaOne. The bench observed, "There is no explanation on what weighed with the High Court in holding the decision valid." The decision came after the company that owns the channel filed a special leave petition challenging the HC order.

Why does this story matter?

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) refused to give clearance to MediaOne, citing security reasons, following which the Information and Broadcasting Ministry decided not to renew the channel's license.

In February, the HC upheld the ban, noting that the channel's shareholders were allegedly linked to the Kerala chapter of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind.

The BJP government was accused of banning MediaOne for its critical reportage.