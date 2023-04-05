India

Man gifts bomb as wedding gift to ex-girlfriend, kills husband

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 05, 2023, 11:09 am 1 min read

The bizarre incident took place in the Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh (Representational image)

A 33-year-old man was arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police on Tuesday after he allegedly gifted a home theater "bomb" to his newly wedded ex-girlfriend, which killed her husband and brother-in-law. The bizarre incident took place in the Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh, per PTI. According to the police, seven members of the family, including a one-year-old child, were also injured in the explosion.

Accused was angry over his ex-lover's marriage to another man

The accused ex-boyfriend, identified as Sarju Markam, was furious over his former lover's marriage to another man. He then rigged a home theater with explosives to kill the newlyweds. As soon as the husband, Hemendra Merawi (32), and his brother, Rajkumar (30), switched on the system, a huge explosion occurred, killing Merawi on the spot. Meanwhile, his brother succumbed to injuries during treatment.