India deploys deterrence capabilities in Andamans to counter China's presence

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 05, 2023

India would likely develop air surveillance capabilities on the southern tip of Myanmar's Coco Islands (Representational image)

India has deployed deterrence capabilities in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to counter China's expansion in the area and project dominance in the Indian Ocean, reported Hindustan Times. The Centre is also monitoring the activities in the nearby Coco Islands of Myanmar, which are reportedly aided by China, and at the Ream National Park near a naval base in Cambodia's Sihanoukville province.

India would develop air defense on southern tip of Coco

Per reports, the Myanmar junta had widened the runway at the Coco Island strip from 1300 m to 2300 m. It had also constructed sheds with transport aircraft operating from the strip, 55 km north of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. India may develop air defense and air surveillance capabilities on the Coco Islands' southern tip, though there is no evidence, per Hindustan Times.

India could expand radar system for Cambodia

According to the report, India would also come up with air defense capabilities with an expanded radar system at Cambodia's Ream National Park. Notably, the United States suspects the site will be China's second overseas base following Djibouti. Both Myanmar and Cambodia are part of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and they do not have the monetary resources to develop air defense capabilities.