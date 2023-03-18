India

Tamil Nadu migrant workers' row: Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap arrested

Tamil Nadu migrant workers' row: Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap arrested

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 18, 2023, 06:18 pm 2 min read

Manish Kashyap has more than six million subscribers on his YouTube channel (Photo credit: Twitter/@SharmaAnjuJi)

Manish Kashyap, a popular YouTuber from Bihar accused in the Tamil Nadu migrant workers row, was arrested on Saturday after he surrendered at the Jagdishpur Police Station in Bihar's Bettiah. Notably, the police obtained an arrest warrant against him for allegedly making fake videos of brutality against migrant workers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu. Kashyap is one of the four accused in this case.

Kashyap shared fake video of Bihari workers being harassed

According to reports, Kashyap had shared a video showing Bihari laborers purportedly being harassed in Tamil Nadu, following which Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ordered an inquiry. Later, a fact-finding team reportedly revealed that the video was fake and was shot by hiring actors. Concerned about the matter, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also rejected the allegations, warning of swift action against rumormongers.

Issue was raised in Bihar Legislative Assembly

The issue turned into political drama quickly, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders stalling the proceedings of the Bihar Legislative Assembly earlier this month. Meanwhile, the Bihar Police earlier obtained arrest warrants against Kashyap and co-accused Yuvraj Singh Rajput, too. The Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU) also froze their bank accounts. Another accused, Aman Kumar, was arrested by the police from Jamui.

Police conducted raids in Delhi, Haryana to find Kashyap

An EOU official told Hindustan Times that they were conducting raids in areas of Delhi, Noida, and Haryana to find Kashyap. "He will be interrogated to ascertain where did he spend his days after the search for him began and who all gave him shelter," the official said. The Tamil Nadu Police will also be reaching Patna by Saturday evening to interrogate Kashyap.

Kashyap runs YouTube channel with over 6.4 million subscribers

Kashyap, a resident of Bihar's Dumri Mahnawa village in the West Champaran district, runs a YouTube channel called "Sach Tak News" and has more than 6.4 million subscribers. The 32-year-old also contested the Bihar Legislative Assembly polls from the Chanpatia seat in 2020 as an independent candidate. He had mentioned his name as "Tripurari Kumar Tiwari" on the nomination papers.