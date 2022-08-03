India

Over 100 workers hospitalized after 'gas leak' at Andhra factory

More than 100 workers were taken ill on Tuesday at the apparel factory of Brandix India Apparel Company (BIAC) in Atchutapuram, near Visakhapatnam, as a result of a suspected gas leak. This is the second such incident in less than a month in the same unit. However, the source and reason for the leak remain unknown.

"121 workers affected, being treated in various hospitals. Cause of the incident to be ascertained," State minister G Amaranth told ANI. Notably, over 300 workers fell sick at the same facility due to a suspected gas leak on June 3. "The seeds company where a second-time gas leakage was reported in 2 months has been closed till the time investigation concludes," he said.

Nearly 94 individuals are being treated in hospitals following the gas leak, according to health officials. They said that although 53 patients were admitted to the government hospital, another 41 were treated at other neighboring institutions. The majority of hospitalized patients complained of difficulties breathing, nausea, and vomiting. At least 4,000 people were believed to be present at the facility on Tuesday.

Police told PTI that some of the workers were administered first aid at the medical center of the company. They said some of the women who fell sick were also said to be pregnant. Meanwhile, the company officials said in a statement that some workers were taken to a hospital as a "precautionary measure" after they complained of "bad odour".

Thousands of workers, most of whom are women, work in garment manufacturing plants at the Brandix Special Economic Zone (SEZ). On June 3, more than 300 workers became ill after a suspected ammonia gas leak from a neighboring Porus Laboratories company prompted the incident. Officials said 200 of them were women who were unconscious following the event, which caused the facility to be closed.