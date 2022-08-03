India

IIT Madras canteen worker arrested in student sexual assault case

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 03, 2022, 01:02 pm 2 min read

The arrest comes almost a week after the student's complaint.

The Chennai police arrested an IIT Madras employee for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a student on the campus premises last month. The 24-year-old juice worker was arrested after the student filed a complaint with the varsity administration in Tamil Nadu. According to the student, the man tried to harass her on the night of July 24 when she was returning to her hostel.

Arrest Juice worker arrested by police

Chennai Police confirmed that they have arrested Chandran Kumar under IPC Section 354 (assault with an intent to outrage woman's modesty) and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act. Kumar was working at a juice shop inside the campus. He is under police custody and has been produced in court. The arrest comes almost a week after the student's complaint.

Details Student attacked on campus

A female student on the campus was reportedly attacked on her way back to the hostel. As she drove her cycle to the hostel, Kumar attempted to assault her near the New Academic Complex in IIT-M. The student reportedly managed to fight him off and ran back with a broken cycle. Her friend filed a complaint via mail two days later.

Complaint Varsity began investigation 2 days after incident

The varsity reportedly began an investigation as soon as they received the complaint by screening CCTV footage and sharing photos of 300 people who matched the assailant's description. They also screened 35 contract laborers on duty that night. The staff informed the police about the incident only after the accused was identified, as the student did not want to file a complaint earlier.

Response 'Challenging to maintain security in 600+ acres campus'

Responding to the complaint, the Dean of Students listed "certain protocols" that must be "meticulously followed by students to ensure their safety," The Quint reported. Apart from suggesting that students take prior permission to use labs outside working hours, the mail asked students to move inside the campus with friends. "It's challenging to maintain security in a 600+ acres campus," the Dean said.

Institution Students worried about moral policing

Students are concerned about moral policing on campus. "It is unavoidable to work late in the lab," a research scholar told The Quint. A third-year IIT-M student also mentioned that a day after the incident, when she was sitting at Gajendra Circle with a friend, a security guard asked them to leave owing to the "recent incident of sexual harassment."