Box office collection: 'Salaar' slows down, witnesses lowest single-day haul
Rebel Star Prabhas enjoys a loyal fan base, which has been with him even when through his tumultuous phase at the box office. After a string of disappointments, however, the latest actioner Salaar has turned his fortune for the better. Salaar is approaching the Rs. 500 crore mark globally. However, on Tuesday, it witnessed a massive drop, seeing its lowest single-day collection so far.
Inching closer to the Rs. 300 crore mark in India
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prashanth Neel directorial earned Rs. 23.5 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday, marking a nearly 50% drop from Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs.278.9 crore in India. The movie received decent reviews and has become the biggest Telugu film of 2023. Salaar co-stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Sriya Reddy, among others. The project is bankrolled by Hombale Films.