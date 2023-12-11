Adivi Sesh commences shooting for 'G2,' sequel to 2018 'Goodachari'

Adivi Sesh commences shooting for 'G2,' sequel to 2018 'Goodachari'

By Tanvi Gupta Dec 11, 2023

Adivi Sesh returns as the undercover agent for 'G2'

Tollywood actor Adivi Sesh, the star of Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi's much-awaited G2, has kicked off filming for the sequel to the 2018 hit Goodachari. G2 will continue where Goodachari left off, with Sesh reprising his role as Gopi, aka Agent 116. The film's first look—released in January—featured Sesh in a thrilling action sequence that earned praise from fans. With the release of the new poster on Monday, here's what we can expect from the sequel.

Why does this story matter?

In 2018, Sesh garnered acclaim for his portrayal of an undercover agent in Goodachari. Now, after five years, director Sashi Kiran Tikka has entrusted the narrative's progression to Sirigineedi. Sesh, who recently tasted success with Major (2022) and Hit: The Second Case (2022), will surely be eagerly anticipating embarking on his spy character's latest mission.

'Shoot begins': Production company shared news on X

The production company, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, shared the news on X, saying, "Lights, camera, espionage. Our Agent 116 embarks on a new mission at Trinetra, India's most awaited spy sequel, G2 - shoot begins today." Sesh also expressed his excitement on the social media platform, stating, "MASSIVE. This is how we do it." Banita Sandhu has been cast opposite Sesh, and the remaining cast members' names are yet to be disclosed.

Take a look at the announcement post here

Lavish five-story glass set has been built for 'G2'

As G2 starts filming in Hyderabad, insiders report that the movie is being produced on a grand international scale. The creators have built an extravagant five-story glass set for the action-packed thriller. Producers TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal are backing the film under the banners of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments.

Here's a refresher for 'Goodachari'

In Goodachari, Sesh portrays Gopi, a young man aspiring to serve his country as an R&AW agent. He is recruited into the esteemed organization and undergoes intense training. However, Gopi's life takes a drastic turn on his graduation day when he is framed for a lethal scheme involving the assassination of two R&AW officials. Branded a wanted terrorist, Gopi must fight not only for his survival but also to clear his name and reveal the true masterminds behind the conspiracy.