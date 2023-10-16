'Salaar': Prithviraj Sukumaran looks dark and menacing in new poster

Salaar is one of the most buzz-worthy films of 2023 and now on Prithviraj Sukumaran's 41st birthday, the makers have unveiled a new look of the antagonist. Directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas in the lead role, the movie is set to hit theaters on December 22. In this two-part film, Sukumaran takes on the role of Varadharaja Mannaar.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the film

As per the poster, Sukumaran's appearance exudes a dark and chaotic vibe while maintaining a cold demeanor. Clad in shades of black and gray, the character gives out an overall majestic look. Sukumaran also sports a septum ring and a black tilak on his forehead, further amplifying his character's striking aura. The excitement is high as it belongs to the KGF universe and is set to lock horns against Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

