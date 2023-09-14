Box office collection: 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty' is slow-yet-steady

September 14, 2023

Anushka Shetty's recently released romantic comedy Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty is holding the fort quite strong on weekdays. The movie marked Shetty's return to celluloid and it has definitely paid off. The Shetty starrer received rave reviews from critics too. Amid the Jawan craze, the film is quite slow at the box office. However, the movie is doing well pitted against Kushi.

Aiming for the Rs. 25 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Mahesh Babu P directorial earned Rs. 1.3 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 16.63 crore in India. The project is looking forward to a bigger weekend collection. The cast includes Naveen Polishetty, Murali Sharma, Tulasi, Sonia Deepti, Jayasudha, and Abhinav Gomatam, among others. The movie is available in both Telugu and Tamil languages.

