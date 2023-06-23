Entertainment

'He has no knowledge': Gajendra Chauhan slams 'Adipurush's Manoj Muntashir

Written by Aikantik Bag June 23, 2023 | 01:23 pm 2 min read

Adipurush and its saga of receiving flak never seems to end. From netizens calling out the makers for their unimaginative storytelling to shoddy VFX to undercooked gimmicky dialogues, the film is on the verge of tanking at the box office. Now, former chairman of FTII and actor Gajendra Chauhan slammed the movie and stated that changing dialogues will not be enough damage control.

Chauhan on how damage control will not help anymore

Chauhan rose to fame for portraying the role of Yudhishthir in BR Chopra's Mahabharat. He criticized the film and stated that he did not watch the film despite buying a ticket. He said, "Look, the arrow has already been released from the bow. Whatever damage was supposed to happen has already happened. No matter how much you try to improve it, it won't change."

Chauhan urged the government to ban the film

He urged the government to ban the Prabhas-headlined film. Chauhan also called out the co-writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir Shukla and said, "He really has no knowledge. He is a lyricist and he was asked to write the dialogues." The Om Raut directorial is currently running in theaters. It also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh, among others.

