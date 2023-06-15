Entertainment

#BoxOfficeBuzz: 'Adipurush' to have Rs. 40+ crore opening

Adipurush is on a rage! Om Raut's magnum opus revolves around the age-old epic of Ramayana and as per box office trends, the film seems to be the next big money spinner of Bollywood. The advance ticket sales have been massive and the Prabhas-headlined film's songs and other promos have received love from the viewers. The project releases on Friday.

As per trade analyst Girish Johar, the film is slated to earn Rs. 45-50 crore on Day 1 (all languages combined). Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that more than 5.4 lakh tickets have been sold for the first weekend. The cast includes Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh, among others. The project is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner.

