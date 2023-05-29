Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' crashes on first weekend

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' crashes on first weekend

Written by Aikantik Bag May 29, 2023, 11:07 am 1 min read

'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' box office collection

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the breakout stars of the last decade and he is known for his method acting skills. However, the actor's recent works have not been well-received by viewers and critics. His recent release Jogira Sara Ra Ra could not create a buzz and had a very dull first weekend as per the box office collection.

Failed to cross the Rs. 2 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Kushan Nandy directorial earned Rs. 50 lakh (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 1.3 crore. As per the first weekend collections, it has been underwhelming. It has a crucial week ahead before the June biggies arrive. The cast includes Neha Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, and Zarina Wahab, among others. However, the film received mixed reviews.

Twitter Post