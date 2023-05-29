Entertainment

'Jimin is coming': ARMYs soar with anticipation after mysterious announcement

BTS's official Twitter page sent fans into frenzy with mysterious announcement of Jimin's arrival

K-pop boy band BTS's official Twitter account, BANGTAN TV recently shared an intriguing post on Twitter that has captured the attention of BTS fans worldwide. The post teased Jimin's arrival on June 1, which has left fans buzzing with anticipation about what surprises Jimin has in store for them. As the countdown to Thursday begins, ARMYs are preparing to embark on a thrilling journey.

Why does this story matter?

Jimin made a groundbreaking debut as a soloist with the release of FACE on March 24.

Within 24 hours of its release, the album scripted history by selling over a million copies, making the singer the first Korean solo artist to achieve this feat in terms of album sales.

With this achievement, Jimin now ranks as the fifth highest-selling artist based on first-day sales.

Announcement post took social media by storm

One of the official Twitter pages of BTS—BANGTAN TV—recently shared an image that left fans in a state of excitement. The picture featured the words "JIMIN 06/01/2023," accompanied by a caption that read, "JIMIN June 1... Jimin is Coming." This post sparked a frenzy among fans, who are now speculating about what new update their beloved star has for them.

Check out the Twitter post here

'What is it? A new album? A single?'

As soon as BANGTAN TV shared the post, BTS's fans, also known as the ARMY, flooded the comment section with their anticipation and speculation. Expressing their enthusiasm, a user wrote: "I still don't know what it's about but pretty much excited." Meanwhile, eager to uncover the meaning behind the post, another fan commented, "What is it? A new album? A single? World tour announcement?"

Meanwhile, Jimin recently shattered a new Guinness World Record

On Friday, Guinness World Records recognized Jimin as the fastest male K-pop soloist to achieve 1B streams on Spotify. The singer-dancer accomplished this feat in 393 days, outpacing his bandmate Jungkook, who achieved the milestone in 409 days. The streaming numbers are attributed to his solo debut album FACE, which includes the title track, Like Crazy and pre-release track, Set Me Free Pt. 2.

