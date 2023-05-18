Entertainment

Are Taehyung and Jennie dating? Times they were linked together

Written by Isha Sharma May 18, 2023, 10:57 am 2 min read

Korean singers Taehyung and Jennie have been linked up several times

Social media is once again rife with dating rumors of BTS's V aka Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Jennie. The duo was reportedly spotted together walking hand-in-hand in Paris on Wednesday (May 17), and while they tried their best to conceal their identities, fans and members of the media were quick to capture their videos and photos. They have been linked together several times earlier, too.

How did the rumors begin in the first place?

The singers' dating rumors first emanated in December 2021 when Taehyung made his Instagram debut. He "accidentally" followed Jennie, then unfollowed her, and clarified on Weverse, "Is there a way to get rid of the 'recommended' friends list here on this Insta thing?.... It's a scary app." However, this was enough for fans to wonder if this was the beginning of a love affair.

Multiple photos surfaced online from different trips

Fuel was added to the fire in May 2022, when the alleged couple made a trip to Jeju Island and were captured sitting in a car. More photos followed in August and September, and a mirror selfie of the two helped BTS's fans deduce that they were at V's home. All this while, neither the artists nor their respective agencies denied the rumors.

Fans also believe that V has already met Jennie's family

If eagle-eyed fans are to be believed, Jennie and V have already taken the proverbial next step in their relationship: meeting the parents. In September last year, a photo of V laying down on the bed with a white cat went viral, and per fans, the cat actually belongs to Jennnie's mother. Hence, they believe that he has already received her family's approval!

Action: Jennie's agency threatened legal action against unconfirmed claims

While the singers haven't ever accepted or rubbished the claims, Jennie's agency YG Entertainment cracked down upon the photos being circulated sans the singer's permission. In October 2022, it said, "Sharing [personal] images is an act of secondary victimization and can be subject to legal penalty. Please refrain from indiscriminately sharing [them]." It added that legal action had already been taken against some offenders.