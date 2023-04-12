Entertainment

Yoo Ah-in's agency to take legal action against media speculations

New turn in Yoo Ah-in's drug abuse case

South Korean﻿ actor Yoo Ah-in has been in the news for several controversies which include drug abuse. Recently, the actor's agency United Artist Agency (UAA) released a statement condemning the speculative media reports which are reportedly maligning the actor's image and reputation. The agency also stated that they are planning to take legal action against the same. Read the details.

Condemning fake media speculations

The statement focuses on two recent reports which are speculations and based on witnesses' accounts. The statement read, "There were no fact-checks done regarding the witness, and they made the report only based on speculations. The relevant report has already been circulated by other press with provocative headlines [including words] such as "shocking" and "expose." The reports have apparently maligned Yoo's image.

Yoo's relationship with drugs

Earlier, the police started investigating his illegal use of propofol. Yoo tested positive for marijuana, cocaine, and ketamine. Recently, Seoul Metropolitan Police stated that he is suspected of using zolpidem, too. The statement read, "He took sleeping pills with the relevant substance (zolpidem). However, in the recent past six months, he replaced [the original pills] with sleeping pills of a different ingredient."