Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'The Kerala Story' to breach Rs. 200cr-mark soon

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'The Kerala Story' to breach Rs. 200cr-mark soon

Written by Aikantik Bag May 18, 2023, 10:53 am 1 min read

'The Kerala Story' box office collection

The Kerala Story is currently the talk of the town. The film has been on the receiving end of many controversies and that has added to it's box office collection. The Sudipto Sen directorial is minting money like no one's watching. It received negative reviews from critics but viewers seem to like it. Even after the ban in some states, it's minting quite well.

Quite steady on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the drama earned Rs. 9.25 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 165.94 crore. It is rare that some films are so consistent on weekdays and at this rate, it will reach the Rs. 200 crore mark soon. The cast includes Yogita Bihani, Adah Sharma, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani. It is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Twitter Post