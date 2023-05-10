Entertainment

Jr. NTR to charge hefty fee for 'War 2': Report

Jr. NTR to charge hefty fee for 'War 2': Report

Written by Aikantik Bag May 10, 2023, 01:05 am 1 min read

Jr. NTR to charge this much for 'War 2'

Jr. NTR is one of the most sought-after stars in India. Especially after the worldwide success of RRR, the actor has been enjoying a huge fan following and is set to make his Bollywood debut with War 2, which also stars Hrithik Roshan. Now, a new report suggests that the actor is charging a hefty amount for this upcoming YRF Spy Universe action thriller.

More about actor's remuneration, upcoming film

As per ETimes, Jr. NTR is charging a whopping Rs. 30 crore for War 2. Furthermore, there are reports which suggest the actor might also opt for a profit-sharing model. He will reportedly be seen as a negative character opposite Roshan. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra, it will take the story forward from Salman Khan's upcoming film Tiger 3.

YRF's major plans for Spy Universe

The Spy Universe is one of the biggest IPs in India, especially after the success of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Next, the production house will release Salman Khan's Tiger 3 in 2023. Reportedly, the Khans would clash in another upcoming film, too. The makers have massive plans for the cinematic universe, which will feature Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and John Abraham, among others.