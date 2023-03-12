Entertainment

Box office: 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar' zooms past Rs. 50cr!

Box office: 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar' zooms past Rs. 50cr!

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 12, 2023, 01:36 pm 2 min read

Ranbir-Shraddha starrer 'TJMM' crossed Rs. 50cr mark in 4 days

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar has been receiving fans' love and how! The Luv Ranjan directorial was released on March 8 (Wednesday) and opened to mostly positive reviews. It also benefited from the Holi festival. It has seemingly maintained a sturdy pace in its first weekend as well and already crossed the Rs. 50cr mark at the box office.

Why does this story matter?

The excitement around Ranjan's directorial has been immense since the day it was announced.

As the team built the mystery around the film's quirky title, expectations from it were also high.

The movie might be the last romantic comedy of RK's career and also marks his debut collaboration with Shraddha, so naturally, fans of both actors rushed to theaters to witness the two together!

Film to mint more money on Sunday

On Saturday (March 11), TJMM minted a whopping Rs. 16cr, which is reportedly even higher than its first-day collections! It had an overall occupancy of about 20.94% on Saturday. Reportedly, the film's collections now stand at Rs. 52.59cr and it is an impressive feat to cross the Rs. 50cr milestone in just four days. The rom-com now stands to gain further from Sunday's collections.

A good sign for 'TJMM'

Box Office India reported, "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is doing well on Saturday, which is day four. It's (Rs. 16cr) not a big number...but the fact that the film has come back with very good growth after two low days is a good sign...it gives the film chance to sustain post the extended weekend." It is the second Bollywood biggie of 2023 after Pathaan.

Quick look at team behind 'TJMM'

Bhushan Kumar's production house, T-Series, has co-produced the movie. The film's supporting cast includes Dimple Kapadia along with Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi, who made their acting debuts with TJMM. Hasleen Kaur and child actor Inayat Verma are also a part of the film. Pritam has composed the chartbuster music for the rom-com, and the soundtrack features multiple songs by Arijit Singh.