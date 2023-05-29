Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: '2018' aims Rs. 100 crore mark domestically

Malayalam cinema is known for making some stellar content and the recent survival thriller 2018 is proving to be too good. The film has emerged to be a huge success at the Malayali box office. Now, it has been dubbed in Hindi and is performing quite well as per box office collection. Tovino Thomas headlined this film and it received rave reviews.

Hindi release adding much-need boost

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the thriller earned Rs. 4.18 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 80.38 crore. This boost took place after the Hindi release. The cast includes Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Narain among others. The story revolves around 2018's Kerala floods. Interestingly, it is among the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

