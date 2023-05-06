Entertainment

Taylor Swift announces 'Speak Now' as next re-recorded album

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 06, 2023, 03:31 pm 3 min read

Taylor Swift's fans were in for a treat as she revealed the release of Speak Now as part of her Taylor's Version series of re-recorded albums in Nashville, US. It is scheduled to release on July 7. The announcement was accompanied by a new album cover which has modern-day Swift wearing a dress similar to the one she wore in the original 2010 album.

Why does this story matter?

To recall, Swift has released a total of 10 successful studio albums, including Reputation, Fearless, and Red.

In 2019, Swift announced she would be re-recording her first six albums, which started with Fearless (Taylor's Version), followed by Red (Taylor's Version), both released in 2021, followed by her 10th album, Midnights (2022).

The albums—Speak Now and 1989—had long been speculated to get the re-recording-plus-bonus-tracks treatments.

'Speak Now' packed with 6 extra songs, hints Swift

Minutes after making the announcement about Speak Now (Taylor's Version) in Nashville's Nissan Stadium, Swift shared the exciting news on her social media accounts, too. Her caption read, "It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7." Along with this, the singer-songwriter also shared that the album will have six extra songs.

Check out the Twitter post here

Fans had strong indication of what was coming

Announcing the re-recorded album, Swift said, "I thought I would show you, so if you would direct your attention (to big screens)," and there, the album cover and the release date were on display. Swifties speculated what was coming since wristbands given to fans turned purple at the end of the concert on Sunday, and electronic banners entering Nissan Stadium were purple-hued on Friday.

What is July 9 date reference mentioned in Swift's post?

In her social media post, Swift mentioned, "Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk) (sic)." For those unaware, July 9, mentioned in the post, apparently is in the lyrics of the song Last Kiss, of her album Speak Now (2010), which is believed to refer to a day in 2008 when she met her then-boyfriend, Joe Jonas.

'Speak Now' was Swift's 3rd studio album

Speak Now was Swift's third studio album, released on October 25, 2010, which was her follow-up to Fearless album—which won Album of the Year at the 52nd Grammy Awards—making Swift the youngest recipient of the prize. According to Swift, she wrote Speak Now—consisting of 14 tracks—without the help of co-writers. It consisted of songs Never Grow Up and Back to December, among others.