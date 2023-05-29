Entertainment

SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids: K-pop groups on Billboard's World Albums chart

K-pop groups that dominated Billboard's World Albums chart

The much-anticipated Billboard's World Albums chart for the week ending Saturday (May 27) arrived on Sunday. K-pop artists' sensational success is evident as they dominated the chart, igniting a wave of celebration and joy among fans. Leading the pack with an unrivaled presence is none other than the phenomenal boy band SEVENTEEN, followed by the girl group LE SSERAFIM. Here's a detailed look.

SEVENTEEN's latest album 'FML' climbed to No. 1 spot

In a remarkable display of their global dominance, boy band SEVENTEEN's 10th mini album FML, released in April, secured the No. 1 spot in its fourth week on the chart, marking its second non-consecutive week at the top, according to Soompi. Notably, FML also became SEVENTEEN's first album ever to spend three weeks in the Top 40 of the prestigious Billboard 200 this week.

Rising K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM retained No. 2 position

LE SSERAFIM—a five-member girl group that debuted in 2022—made waves with its debut full-length album Unforgiven. After an impressive debut at the top spot on Billboard's World Albums last week, the group maintained its stronghold at the No. 2 position for its third consecutive week on the chart. Moreover, Unforgiven is currently in the Top 50 of Billboard 200 for the second consecutive week.

BTS' Suga and TXT also achieved remarkable milestones`

BTS's Suga and TXT also achieved remarkable milestones with their respective albums. Suga's first official solo album, D-DAY, maintained its strong presence at No. 3 on World Albums for the fourth consecutive week. Meanwhile, TXT's mini-album The Name Chapter: Temptation, released in January, continues to captivate listeners as it retained the No. 4 on the coveted chart for an impressive 16th consecutive week.

Other notable Korean albums on World Albums chart

The nine-member girl group TWICE, with its latest mini album Ready To Be, retained the No. 6 position on the chart for the 10th consecutive week. Meanwhile, BTS member Jimin's solo debut album FACE continued to hold steady at No. 7 for the eighth consecutive week. Lastly, Stray Kids' 2022 mini album Maxident held its spot at No. 8 for the 29th non-consecutive week.