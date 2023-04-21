Entertainment

K-drama: EXO's Sehun starrer 'All That We Loved' teaser out

'All That We Loved' teaser is out

Korean culture has a huge fan following globally and the fans monitor each and every action of their favorite stars. TVING's upcoming romantic drama titled All That We Loved teaser has been revealed and it has been loved among the fans. This teenage romance K-drama is a love triangle revolving around three high school friends. The series is slated to release on May 5.

Cast, story, and crew of the series

The series is helmed by Kim Jin-sung and penned by Kang Bo-ra. Reportedly, the series will have eight episodes. The cast includes Jo Joon-young, Jan Yeo-bin, and EXO's Sehun. The story revolves around two best friends with distinct personalities falling for the same girl who is a transfer student in their school. As per the teaser, the series promises an exciting watch.

