Box office: 'Dasara' collections drop further

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 21, 2023, 09:48 am 1 min read

Natural Star Nani has become a credible name in Telugu films. The actor has strengthened his base over the years. The actor's recent release Dasara was much anticipated among fans and the film opened to huge numbers at the box office. It earned well but lately, it has lost its pace in the domestic market. It was a rage in the overseas market though.

Breaching the Rs. 80 crore mark domestically

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the revenge drama earned a meager Rs. 25 lakh (early estimates) at the box office. Overall, the film earned Rs. 80.01 crore. The Srikanth Odela directorial also stars Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko, and Shamna Kasim, among others. It is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri. It will face steady competition from Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

