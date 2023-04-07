Entertainment

Box office: 'John Wick 4' is sleeper hit in India

John Wick: Chapter 4﻿ has created a rage at the global box office. The Keanu Reeves starrer has raked in a huge amount of money at the global box office. The film is facing competition from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves but still, it has been earning quite decently. At the Indian box office, the film has been earning well, too.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action flick saw a considerable rise on Thursday as it earned Rs. 1.22 crore at the box office. Overall, the Chad Stahelski directorial has raked in Rs. 46.1 crore. Fans have been in awe of Reeves and the slick action set pieces. They are happy to see their favorite Baba Yaga be back for another installment.

