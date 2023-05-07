Entertainment

FIFTY FIFTY scripts K-pop history in UK's Singles Top 100

FIFTY FIFTY scripts K-pop history in UK's Singles Top 100

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 07, 2023, 06:46 pm 3 min read

K-pop group FIFTY FIFTY single track 'Cupid's major records

K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY has made waves globally with their latest viral hit song Cupid. Most recently, the song has solidified its position in the top 10 of the United Kingdom's Official Singles Chart Top 100, making the band the first K-pop girl group to enter the chart's top 10. Here, we gather every major record FIFTY FIFTY has broken with Cupid.

Why does this story matter?

The quartet, consisting of group members Sio, Saena, Aran, and Keena, made its debut in the music industry with the extended play The Fifty, which was released on November 18, 2022.

However, their TikTok viral single The Beginning: Cupid—released on February 24—brought them into the spotlight.

With its catchy tunes and vibrant background, it is no wonder that the song became a viral hit.

FIFTY FIFTY's rise in UK's Official Singles Chart Top 100

With Cupid, FIFTY FIFTY became the first K-pop girl group to enter the top 10 of the UK's Official Singles Chart Top 100. According to the latest update, the single rose nine positions from the previous week and is now in ninth place on the chart. This is quite an accomplishment for the group since Cupid initially entered this chart at the 96th position.

'Cupid' maintained perfect streak on Billboard's Hot 100

In March, FIFTY FIFTY became the sixth K-pop group ever to enter the prestigious US Billboard Hot 100 chart with their viral song Cupid. The quartet debuted at the tail-end of the chart, at the 100th position. Since then, the song has risen to a new peak with each passing week. In its sixth consecutive week, the viral song charted at number 41.

Meanwhile, FIFTY FIFTY partnered with US label Warner Records

In April, the K-pop group struck a partnership with the American label Warner Records after the success of Cupid. Expressing excitement, FIFTY FIFTY shared, "We are so honored to be working with Warner Records, and we are excited to see what the future holds for us. We are looking forward to bringing more great music and content to our fans around the world."

FIFTY FIFTY's awe-inspiring global streams

According to data shared by Warner Records, Cupid and its English-language Twin Version and instrumental version have amassed a combined total of a whopping 377M global streams. The song has generated over 8M TikTok videos and has garnered over 12B views on the platform. Meanwhile, on Global Spotify, the viral hit song reached a new peak with a total of 5.02M streams.

FIFTY FIFTY surpassed 50M monthly listeners on Spotify

In a short span of the release of their song, the group has achieved global significance with a consistent rise across all the international prestigious charts. Notably, FIFTY FIFTY has also surpassed 27M monthly listeners on Spotify, taking up the group to second place in K-pop idol groups with the most monthly listeners, just behind BTS, which has 35M listeners as of now.