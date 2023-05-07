Entertainment

Sundeep Kishan's 'Ooru Peru Bhairavakona' teaser unveiled: Everything to know

Sundeep Kishan starrer 'Ooru Peru Bhairavakona's teaser was released on the occasion of actor's birthday

South sensation Sundeep Kishan is all set to enthrall audiences once again with his upcoming thriller drama titled Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. Helmed by Vi Anand, the film marks the actor-director duo's reunion after the 2015 Tollywood romantic action film Tiger. On the actor's 36th birthday on Sunday, the makers unveiled a first-look teaser of the upcoming film. Here's everything to know about the film.

Inspired by Indian folklore, the 1:16-minute-long teaser trailer takes us on a thrilling journey through a fictitious village called Bhairavakona. It opens with a woman claiming that some pages from the ancient Hindu text Garuda Puranam have been missing since the era of Krishna Devaraya. The high-voltage teaser concludes with Kishan claiming that the four missing pages from Garuda Puranam are all about Bhairavakona.

Along with Kishan, the movie also features Kavya Thapar and Varsha Bollamma in the lead roles. Bankrolled by Razesh Danda under his banner Hasya Movies and presented by Anil Sunkara under AK Entertainments, the film's makers claimed that the story is inspired by several Indian folklore. With Kishan's reputation for delivering impactful performances, Ooru Peru Bhairavakona is expected to be a thrilling experience.

Filmmaker Anand has a good reputation for delivering interesting thriller films in the past, including Okka Kshanam, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada, and Disco Raja. His upcoming Kishan starrer's timing couldn't have been better, especially after the massive success of Telugu mystery thrillers like Virupaksha and Karthikeya 2. Shekar Chandra is helming the music of the film, while the release date is yet to be revealed.

The actor was last seen in the pan-India film Michael, which was released on February 3, 2023, and directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi. Kishan will also be seen in Dhanush's highly-anticipated Captain Miller. Reportedly, in March, the actor reached Courtallam, Tamil Nadu, to begin the shooting for the film. He will also portray a pivotal role in Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming series Family Man 3.