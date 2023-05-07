Entertainment

'The Kerala Story' not to be screened in Tamil Nadu

Written by Isha Sharma May 07, 2023, 03:48 pm 2 min read

The controversies surrounding Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story have refused to die down. The film, released theatrically on Friday (May 5), received polarizing reviews and is standing strong at the box office despite clashing with Afwaah and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, the raging controversy has now traveled to Tamil Nadu, where multiplexes have reportedly refused to screen the film.

Why does this story matter?

The primary point of controversy is the film's claim that 32,000 women from Kerala were converted to Islam and forcefully sent to ISIS.

After the uproar, the makers changed it to three women.

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor called it "a misrepresentation of our reality," while Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, said, "The film is a bundle of lies."

Multiplexes cite law & order issues, lack of response

As per India Today, the multiplex owners in Tamil Nadu will not be screening TKS due to the "law and order situation." Some have also said it was because of the "poor response of the audience toward the film." Prior to this, a number of shows were reportedly canceled in Kerala on Friday, and the police have been keeping track of any volatile situation.

Naam Tamilar Katchi protested fiercely against 'TKS'

The multiplex theatres' decision to distance themselves from TKS comes a day after the Naam Tamilar Katchi protested against the film. The protests were led by its leader, actor-director Sreeman, and they entered Chennai's Anna Nagar Arch near Skywalk Mall, demanding a ban on the film. They also threatened to "break the screens and the theaters" and asked people not to watch TKS.

Some protests erupted in other places, too

Apart from the aforementioned protests, there were also reports of some other confrontations in parts of South India, such as Coimbatore and Kochi. The makers, however, have repeatedly claimed that the film is only against terrorism and should not be called "propaganda."

Here's everything to know about 'TKS'

TKS has been directed by Sudipto Sen and backed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Reportedly inspired by true events, its primary protagonist is Shalini, who gets converted to Islam before being supplied to ISIS. The film was recently made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and was also praised by PM Narendra Modi. The Kerala Story has been surrounded by controversies ever since its trailer was released.