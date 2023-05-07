Entertainment

What can we expect from Om Raut directorial 'Adipurush's trailer

The trailer of 'Adipurush' will release on May 9

The trailer of Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, is set to greet viewers on Tuesday (May 9). The Om Raut directorial is reportedly mounted on a mammoth Rs. 500cr budget, owing to its VFX/CGI costs. It was earlier slated to arrive on January 12 but was pushed after public backlash over its teaser and will now release on June 16.

All eyes will be on VFX now

All eyes will be on the VFX now; it'll be interesting to see what significant transformations Raut and his VFX team have orchestrated to right the wrongs. To recall, Adipurush's teaser seemed like a cross between animation and live action, with the vanar sena being compared to chimpanzees and the overall theme being redolent of a videogame. We hope that's not the case anymore.

Will we finally see Saif Ali Khan's new look?

Khan's look as Lankesh/Ravana was unveiled when the teaser came out last October. However, it received immense criticism immediately since people were not happy with the creative liberties taken by Raut and were enraged the film presented Ravana as a "modern European" being and not someone from the Treta Yuga. On Tuesday, we might finally see what changes have been done to his look.

Focus might be on central locations in Ramayana

Some central locations in Ramayana include Ayoydhya, Lanka, and Ashoka Vatika. While the teaser offered us insights into them, they failed to please the viewers who opined that Lanka looked more like a European fortress and less like the sone ki nagari as it has been described traditionally. Since the trailer is longer than the teaser, we're expecting a closer look at the locations.

We also expect glimpses of other pivotal characters

The teaser mostly focused on the consequential war between Rama and Ravana and briefly captured the Rama-Sita relationship. We couldn't catch a glimpse of any other pivotal characters, even though there are many of them in the Ramayana, including Bharata, Meghnaad, Janak, Dashrath, Kaikeyi, and Surpnakha. The trailer might focus on some of these faces since all of them contributed to the original story.