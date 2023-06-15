Entertainment

#Trending: Which film's last scene was most impactful? Twitter debates

Written by Isha Sharma June 15, 2023 | 05:11 pm 2 min read

What's your favorite last scene from a film?

We may forget some dialogues or the lyrics of a few songs, but we rarely forget the last scene before the movie ties all its loose ends together. It can be a big reveal that drops our jaw, or it can pave the way for a second part. Recently, a Twitter user (@paneerchillli) asked netizens about their favorite ending scene. Here's what netizens said.

Why is the final scene so important?

The final scene is quite consequential. It is our last takeaway from the work of art we invested a significant amount of time into, the last thought that remains with us as we walk out of the theater or before the screen cuts to black, sending us back to reality. If the last scene is a cliffhanger, it adds to the film's overall impact.

Did your favorite film make the cut?

Twitter users have responded with images and clips of their favorite movies, recounting what they felt when they watched the film for the first time in the theaters. Some of the movies that have come up in this ongoing discussion are Nikhil Advani's Kal Ho Naa Ho, Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun, Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Anand, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali, Ketan Mehta's Mirch Masala, and Anurag Basu's Barfi.

These are the Hollywood projects mentioned by film lovers

While the responses to the viral tweet are mostly dominated by Hindi movies, some clips from non-Hindi projects have also made it to the list. These include The Russo Brothers's Avengers: Infinity War, Damien Chazelle's Whiplash and La La Land, James Cameron's Titanic, David Yates's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Martin Scorsese's Shutter Island, and Christopher Nolan's Memento, among some other notable projects.

However, the conversation has ignited controversy, too

The discussion has triggered controversy, too. A few people opined that the Jauhar scene from Padmaavat—where numerous Rajput women immolate themselves to save themselves from being captured by Alauddin Khilji—is their favorite since it "represents history." However, others responded by saying women jumping on funeral pyres through sati or jauhar is nothing to be proud of, and their sacrifice "shouldn't be celebrated."

