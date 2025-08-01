Vision O concept to preview SKODA's future design direction
What's the story
SKODA has disclosed details about its Vision O concept car, a glimpse into the design and technology direction of its future models. The four-wheeler will make its global debut at the 2025 Munich Motor Show. The Vision O is also expected to preview the next-generation Octavia EV, which is scheduled for launch later this decade.
Design evolution
Vision O will showcase Modern Solid design language
The Vision O concept is an evolution of SKODA's Modern Solid design language, featuring a more streamlined and aerodynamic look. The silhouette in the teaser image shows a steeply raked windscreen and roofline, sharp LED headlights and tail-lamps, as well as what looks like a camera unit in place of a rear-view mirror. This futuristic design hints at SKODA's commitment to innovation in its upcoming models.
Platform
Next-gen Octavia to get fully-electric variant
The Vision O concept is likely to be based on the EV-focused Volkswagen Group SSP (Scalable Systems Platform). This suggests that the next-generation Octavia will come with a fully-electric version. The use of this advanced platform further emphasizes SKODA's dedication toward sustainability and electric mobility in its future offerings.