Vision O concept to preview SKODA's future design direction

Design evolution

Vision O will showcase Modern Solid design language

The Vision O concept is an evolution of SKODA's Modern Solid design language, featuring a more streamlined and aerodynamic look. The silhouette in the teaser image shows a steeply raked windscreen and roofline, sharp LED headlights and tail-lamps, as well as what looks like a camera unit in place of a rear-view mirror. This futuristic design hints at SKODA's commitment to innovation in its upcoming models.