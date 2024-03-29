Next Article

The upcoming sub-4m SUV will draw power from a 1.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine

SKODA plans to up safety game with upcoming compact SUV

By Pradnesh Naik Mar 29, 2024

What's the story SKODA is set to expand its product range with the introduction of a compact SUV under 4m, as part of its India 2.5 strategy. The new vehicle, expected to launch next year, will compete in the highly contested sub-4m segment against popular models such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai VENUE, Kia Sonet, and Nissan Magnite. This move marks SKODA and Volkswagen's entry into the compact SUV market in India.

Safety a priority for the new compact SUV

The upcoming compact SUV will prioritize safety, in line with the brand's reputation for incorporating top-notch safety features in its vehicles. Since their debut in the Indian market, both SKODA and Volkswagen have consistently delivered well-engineered and secure mobility solutions. This commitment to safety extended even to their most budget-friendly models like the Polo.

SKODA's compact SUV to be built on MQB-A0-IN platform

The forthcoming SUV will be a product of the India 2.0 strategy and will utilize the MQB-A0-IN platform. This platform has already been used for four vehicles: the SLAVIA sedan and KUSHAQ SUV for SKODA, along with the Virtus sedan and Taigun SUV for Volkswagen. The company aims to maintain its high safety standards in future vehicles launched under the India 2.5 strategy, targeting a five-star Global NCAP rating for the upcoming compact SUV.

Carmaker's global reach with the MQB-A0-IN platform

Vehicles built on the MQB-A0-IN platform have been well-received globally. SKODA has been exporting these made-in-India vehicles to other countries. The company's Indian operations serve as its largest manufacturing hub outside of Europe, strategically positioned for higher penetration in ASEAN nations.