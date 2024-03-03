Next Article

The upcoming Hyundai ALCAZAR will retain the panoramic sunroof from the current model (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai ALCAZAR renders based on spy shots: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 05:18 pm Mar 03, 2024

What's the story Hyundai is gearing up to revamp the ALCAZAR following the recent facelift of the CRETA. Now, digital renderings of the upcoming SUV, created by automotive enthusiast Pratyush Rout, have showcased design elements similar to the CRETA introduced earlier this year. The latter featured a redesigned front and rear end, as well as updated interiors, all of which are anticipated on the refreshed ALCAZAR model. The facelifted SUV will likely launch around June 2024.

Design differences and interior upgrades

The updated ALCAZAR might sport a slightly more upscale and chrome-heavy front end with a distinctive grille, headlights, and bumpers. Recently spotted test cars have showcased DRL signatures akin to the CRETA. The facelift will feature a different alloy wheel design, likely 18-inch, and connected LED tail lights. Inside, the revamped ALCAZAR will share a dashboard with its sibling, the CRETA, boasting dual 10.25-inch displays, a new dual-zone climate control panel, an updated steering wheel, and a refreshed center console.

Powertrain and feature upgrades

The refreshed ALCAZAR would retain its existing powertrain options: a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine producing 158hp/253Nm and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine developing 115hp/250Nm. The upcoming SUV will also benefit from the Level-2 ADAS suite that debuted on the CRETA (facelift). Other notable features such as sequential LED turn indicators, an electronic parking brake, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, and auto-dimming IRVM will also be included.