Mahindra revises feature list for Scorpio-N: Check updates

What's the story Mahindra, India's largest SUV maker, has updated the features of its popular Scorpio-N SUV, revealed a leaked document circulating online. These modifications, which apply to bookings made from January 2024, are part of the company's Integrated Material Cost Reduction (ICMR) initiative. This news follows Mahindra's recent price increase for the Scorpio-N by up to Rs. 39,300 and the achievement of producing over one lakh units of the SUV.

Changes in Z4 and Z6 variants

The leaked document indicates that the Z4 and Z6 variants of the Scorpio-N no longer include a cooled glove box. Moreover, the Z6 model loses its existing instrument cluster, which is being replaced by the one found in the Z4 trim. These changes are anticipated to affect customers who have booked their vehicles starting January 2024.

Z4 model loses additional features

In addition to losing the cooled glove box, the Z4 version of the Scorpio-N will also forgo features such as the AdrenoX suite, built-in Amazon Alexa integration, and the fully colored instrument console. These feature revisions are part of Mahindra's strategy to decrease material expenses. Since its launch in June last year, the Scorpio-N has reached several significant production milestones.