Cyclone Michaung: Mahindra offers complimentary support to affected car owners

By Pradnesh Naik 02:40 pm Dec 06, 202302:40 pm

Mahindra will help you tow your affected vehicle to the nearest workshop for free

Mahindra has stepped up to help vehicle owners in Chennai impacted by Cyclone Michaung by launching a support initiative. The company is offering free Roadside Assistance (RSA), damage assessment at no cost, and financial relief through special discounts. Customers are urged not to start their flood-affected vehicles to avoid further damage. This support initiative is available until December 31 and customers can reach out to the service team for help.

Roadside assistance and discounts for affected customers

The homegrown SUV specialist will provide RSA within 50km to tow affected vehicles to the nearest Mahindra-authorized workshop, even for those without active RSA subscriptions. Service teams will carry out thorough inspections and assess the damage for free. Additionally, customers will receive special discounts on the repair invoice. Other carmakers like Audi and Volkswagen have also launched similar initiatives, offering RSA and priority comprehensive service checks for flood-affected vehicles.

Price hikes expected for Mahindra cars in January 2024

In other news, Mahindra plans to raise the prices of its passenger vehicles in India starting January 2024 due to increasing inflation and higher commodity costs. Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car manufacturer in terms of sales volume, will also increase prices from January 1, citing rising production and operational expenses. Tata Motors has also announced price hikes in January. Other carmakers are expected to follow suit as well.