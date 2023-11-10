2024 Kia Sorento SUV breaks cover with minimal changes

By Akash Pandey 07:21 pm Nov 10, 2023

The 2024 Sorento remains unaltered in terms of technology

Contrary to expectations, Kia has introduced the 2024 Sorento for the US market, which remains the pre-facelift version of the popular family vehicle. The South Korean carmaker acknowledges that there are only minor updates for the upcoming model year. The revamped Sorento, which made its debut in South Korea in July, showcased a completely reimagined front end and a refreshed interior. However, it is now anticipated that this facelifted Sorento model will arrive in North America next year.

Color and interior updates for the SUV

In the 2024 Sorento lineup, the Runway Red color option has been discontinued for both the Sorento Hybrid and Sorento PHEV models. Instead, a new Gravity Blue color is introduced, paired with a Navy interior color package that features unique perforated leather seats and a touch of blue on the steering wheel. Furthermore, models that previously had a black headliner now come with a new gray headliner. These subtle updates offer a renewed appearance for the forthcoming model year.

Powertrain options remain unchanged

The 2024 Sorento sees no alterations in terms of technology. The hybrid variant continues to utilize a 1.6-liter direct injection petrol engine, supplemented by an electric motor, delivering a combined output of 227hp and 350Nm of torque. The plug-in hybrid version begins at $51,315 (around Rs. 42.73 lakh) and equips a 1.6-liter turbo-four engine and a more potent electric motor, generating 261hp and 350Nm of torque.