5 accessories you must have for off-roading in India

By Pradnesh Naik 03:15 am Oct 22, 202303:15 am

Recovery boards are commonly used on loose surfaces like sand (Photo credit: ARB USA)

Off-roading has been gaining popularity in India as more people have been opting for rugged all-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive-equipped SUVs in recent years. However, not everyone who goes off the beaten track has knowledge of how to tackle tricky situations. To help drivers handle tough situations, here's our pick of top must-have accessories for off-roading available in India.

Static tow strap

Static tow straps are purpose-made to pull the weight of a vehicle with relative ease. Made using heavy-duty nylon material, these straps have metallic hooks at each end that can attach to the car's tow hooks. Any vehicles stuck in a tricky situation like mud can be pulled out using static tow straps tied to either a recovery vehicle or a firm, immovable object.

Recovery board

Recovery boards, commonly known as traction plates, are used to help pull vehicles stuck in sand or other loose surfaces. Made using various materials such as aluminum or reinforced UV-stabilized nylon, among others, these boards feature grooves and slats made for tires to grip onto. These traction aids are available with interchangeable design elements, such as Z-shaped or snowflake-shaped teeth, for better control.

Metal bow shackle

The metal bow shackle is an O-shaped metal link that is closed by a bolt. Its rounded design allows the shackle to take loads from multiple directions without developing bulges on its sides. Made using solid steel or aluminum, these shackles be used to recover vehicles as they can cater to most vehicle weights available in the Indian market.

Analog tire pressure gauge

An analog tire pressure gauge is a sensor used to measure the internal pressure of a tire. They use a needle to indicate the pressure sensed on a dial scale. As a common practice, it is necessary to drop the pressure of all tires when off-roading to help increase the contact patch as well as reduce the risk of a blowout.

Utility gloves

Although they appear simple, utility gloves are one of the most useful tools for rescuing a vehicle during off-roading. Made using heavy-duty, chemical- and puncture-resistant materials, these types of gloves allow the driver to reach difficult places, such as under the wheel arches, without the risk of injuring their hands. They also come in handy when trying to pull on nylon-based ropes and straps.