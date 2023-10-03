Suzuki Swift Concept previews hatchback coming to India in 2024

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:00 pm Oct 03, 202302:00 pm

The car will get an ADAS suite

Suzuki has revealed its new-generation Swift Concept. It will be showcased at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, happening from October 26 to November 5 in Tokyo. The production version of the model is anticipated to hit the Indian market in 2024. The Swift Concept sports a revamped front bumper, a refreshed grille with striking black surrounds, sleeker LED headlamps featuring inverted-L-shaped LED DRLs, and newly designed alloy wheels.

The forthcoming Swift Concept displays a repositioned Suzuki logo, blacked-out ORVMs with cameras, black-colored roof and pillars, and character lines extending across the door panels. Unlike the current-generation Swift, the rear door handles have returned to their traditional spot. While the global model will boast advanced safety features, these are not expected to be part of the India-specific Maruti Suzuki Swift.

The Swift Concept will be equipped with top-notch safety features like a collision mitigation braking system, dual sensor brake support, driver monitoring system, and adaptive high beam assist. In India, the new Maruti Suzuki Swift is likely to be powered by a 1.2-liter Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, linked to both manual as well as automatic transmission options.

Besides the 1.2-liter Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, there's buzz about hybrid technology being available for the upcoming Swift hatchback in India. This would give potential buyers an eco-friendly choice while keeping the stylish design and advanced features of the new-generation Swift Concept. More details about the hybrid variant in the Indian market are still awaited from Suzuki.