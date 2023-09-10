Top 5 cars showcased at Munich Motor Show 2023

Written by Mudit Dube September 10, 2023 | 04:20 pm 2 min read

Polestar Synergy a result of Polestar's Design Contest, which challenged over 600 participants to design a performance-focused car

Several automakers, including BMW, Polestar, and Mercedes-Benz, have showcased their prowess at the IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, presenting some of the most impressive vehicles and concepts. From the radical Polestar Synergy to the head-turning Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class, the show was packed with jaw-dropping designs and cutting-edge features that have impressed many auto enthusiasts. Take a look at our favorites from the show.

Volkswagen ID. GTI Concept

Volkswagen introduced its ID. GTI Concept at the IAA Mobility 2023. It will be unveiled in the production form in 2026. The concept model has a black grille with a chrome finish, swept-back headlights, stylish wheels with silver elements, and a full-width taillight. Inside, the hatchback blends retro elements with new-age features, including a 12.9-inch center display and a 10.9-inch instrument cluster.

Opel Experimental

Opel Experimental is an electric crossover concept car, based on the Stellantis STLA platform. It has frame-less doors and windows, air flaps, and an adjustable rear diffuser to improve aerodynamic efficiency. In the cabin, you get an augmented reality projection system that shows information above the dashboard. The EV also features a steer-by-wire system, allowing the steering wheel to fold away in autonomous mode.

BMW Vision Neue Klasse

BMW showcased the Vision Neue Klasse concept at the Munich Motor Show, introducing a brand-new powertrain and design philosophy. BMW's sixth-generation eDrive technology promises 20% higher battery density, 25% more efficiency, and 30% faster charging. The car has a "shark nose" hood, an illuminated kidney grille, and 21-inch wheels. The cabin has a retro feel with corduroy seats and a 'Panoramic Vision' infotainment system.

Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class

The Concept CLA Class previews the company's new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA). The head-turning concept EV has a long hood, a striking Pomegranate Red paintwork, a body-colored grille with a 3D illuminated star, and sustainable interior materials. Inside, the dashboard is dominated by a Superscreen infotainment system that comprises three displays. The car has a range of 750km and supports 250kW DC fast-charging.

Polestar Synergy

Polestar Synergy concept is a full-scale model that combines three designs from the winners of a contest hosted by the Swedish automaker. The car is just three-and-a-half feet tall and measures nearly 15 feet long. It looks futuristic with sleek lighting elements and aero elements. There are no doors and the only way to get in is through the glass roof that opens forward.

