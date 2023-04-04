Auto

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS: Check features and specifications of each variant

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 04, 2023

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS line-up has 4 models (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has finally unveiled its 2024 GLS line-up. The cars will be up for grabs in the US later this year. The range comprises four models namely, the GLS450 4MATIC, the GLS580 4MATIC, the Maybach GLS600, and the AMG GLS63. Each variant differs slightly when it comes to the design, features, and powertrain. Let us have a look.

GLS450 4MATIC gets new paintwork and upholstery

GLS450 4MATIC has a grille with a Silver Shadow finish, a bumper with gloss black-surrounded air vents, and sleek headlights. It gets Twilight Blue Metallic and Manufaktur Alpine Gray Non-Metallic paint options. Catalana Beige/Bahia Brown leather upholstery, new trims, and an updated MBUX infotainment system are available inside. It runs on a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-six engine (375hp/500.2Nm) and hits a top speed of 209km/h.

GLS580 4MATIC comes with a front skid plate, V8 engine

GLS580 4MATIC looks similar to GLS450, with a multi-slat grille, narrow headlights, a front skid plate, roof rails, side steppers, and wrap-around taillamps with three horizontal blocks. It also has 30.5mm additional ground clearance. High-gloss trims, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and an expansive display are offered inside. It is fueled by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine (510hp/729.4Nm) and has a top speed of 209km/h.

Maybach GLS600 sports 23-inch wheels and diamond-quilted upholstery

The Maybach GLS600 flaunts two-tone paintwork, a chromed grille, roof rails, 23-inch forged wheels, narrow headlamps, and wrap-around taillights. Inside, perforated diamond-quilted upholstery, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a dual-tone dashboard, and a large display for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, are offered. It draws power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine (550hp/729.4Nm) and sprints from 0-97km/h in just 4.7 seconds.

AMG GLS63 flaunts light projectors and heated seats

AMG GLS63 comes with light projectors that display AMG-specific animation on the ground, a large grille with vertical slats, roof rails, multi-spoke wheels, and adaptive high-beam headlights. There is a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, and Bahia Brown/Black Nappa/Black and Macchiato Beige upholstery inside. It is backed by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 mill (603hp/850Nm) and boasts a top speed of 280km/h.

What about pricing and availability?

The pricing and availability details of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS line-up is yet to be disclosed. However, in the US, the range of SUVs should begin at around $85,000 (around Rs. 70 lakh).