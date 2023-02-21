Auto

BMW R 18 100 Years arrives in India: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 21, 2023, 06:15 pm 2 min read

BMW R 18 100 Years was unveiled in December 2022 (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

German automaker BMW Motorrad has launched its 'R 18 100 Years' bike in India. To recall, it was unveiled in December last year. The motorcycle flaunts a Classic Chrome paintwork and gets a host of accessories, including heated grips and Akrapovic exhaust, as standard. It is fueled by a powerful 1,802cc, air/oil-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 91hp.

Why does this story matter?

BMW Motorrad introduced its first-ever model, the R 32, in 1923. It was fueled by an air-cooled, two-cylinder, boxer engine that carved the legacy for the brand.

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the iconic bike, the company has launched its R 18 100 Years edition in India. It packs the largest displacement boxer-twin motor ever built by the firm.

The bike has spoked rims and single-piece seat

The BMW R 18 100 Years has a high-set handlebar with heated grips, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with a '100 Years' badge, a scooped-out seat with diamond embossing, and fishtail-like dual exhausts. The bike packs an analog instrument console and a full-LED setup for lighting. It rides on 19-inch front and 16-inch rear spoked wheels and gets front forks with chunky covers.

It runs on a 90hp, boxer-twin engine

The BMW R 18 100 Years draws power from a 1,802cc, air/oil-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 91hp at 4,750rpm and a peak torque of 158Nm at 3,000rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

It gets three riding modes

To ensure the rider's safety, the BMW R 18 100 Years is equipped with disc brakes, switchable automatic stability control, cruise control, and engine drag torque control. It also gets three riding modes: Rain, Rock, and Roll. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a swingarm with a central shock strut on the rear.

BMW R 18 100 Years: Pricing

In India, the BMW R 18 100 Years sports a price tag of Rs. 25.9 lakh. The other trims of the R 18 fall in the price bracket of Rs. 19.9-24 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).