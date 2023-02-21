Auto

2024 Cadillac XT4 debuts with sharper looks and 5G-enabled cabin

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 21, 2023, 10:37 am 2 min read

2024 Cadillac XT4 is offered in 3 trims (Photo credit: Cadillac)

General Motors' luxury division Cadillac has revealed its XT4 subcompact crossover. It will head to dealerships in the US this summer. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a stylish appearance and a revamped cabin with more features as standard. Under the hood, it draws power from a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 235hp.

Why does this story matter?

The 2024 version of the Cadillac XT4 offers sharper looks and more features in comparison to its predecessor.

It should rack up decent sales in the international markets and will rival models from brands like BMW, Volvo, and Audi.

Sadly, we do not see this vehicle coming to India as the brand has no presence on our shores.

The car has LED headlights and roof rails

The 2024 Cadillac XT4 has a lengthy hood, a massive blacked-out grille, vertically-positioned LED headlights, boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, and a wide air dam. It is flanked by roof rails, black pillars, ORVMs, and stylish multi-spoke alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, L-shaped LED taillamps, and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It runs on a 235hp, 2.0-liter engine

The new Cadillac XT4 draws power from a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 235hp and a peak torque of 350Nm. The mill is linked to a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

The vehicle gets a 33.0-inch 9K curved display

The Cadillac XT4 has a cabin with ventilated massaging seats, a 13-speaker AKG Studio sound system, 5G connectivity, carbon fiber trims, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 33.0-inch 9K curved display for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, with support for voice commands. The passengers' safety is ensured by adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and multiple airbags.

2024 Cadillac XT4: Pricing and availability

The 2024 Cadillac XT4 is offered in Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport trim levels. In the US, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model which starts at $37,490 (around Rs. 31 lakh).