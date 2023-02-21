2024 Cadillac XT4 debuts with sharper looks and 5G-enabled cabin
General Motors' luxury division Cadillac has revealed its XT4 subcompact crossover. It will head to dealerships in the US this summer. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a stylish appearance and a revamped cabin with more features as standard. Under the hood, it draws power from a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 235hp.
Why does this story matter?
- The 2024 version of the Cadillac XT4 offers sharper looks and more features in comparison to its predecessor.
- It should rack up decent sales in the international markets and will rival models from brands like BMW, Volvo, and Audi.
- Sadly, we do not see this vehicle coming to India as the brand has no presence on our shores.
The car has LED headlights and roof rails
The 2024 Cadillac XT4 has a lengthy hood, a massive blacked-out grille, vertically-positioned LED headlights, boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, and a wide air dam. It is flanked by roof rails, black pillars, ORVMs, and stylish multi-spoke alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, L-shaped LED taillamps, and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.
It runs on a 235hp, 2.0-liter engine
The new Cadillac XT4 draws power from a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 235hp and a peak torque of 350Nm. The mill is linked to a 9-speed automatic gearbox.
The vehicle gets a 33.0-inch 9K curved display
The Cadillac XT4 has a cabin with ventilated massaging seats, a 13-speaker AKG Studio sound system, 5G connectivity, carbon fiber trims, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 33.0-inch 9K curved display for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, with support for voice commands. The passengers' safety is ensured by adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and multiple airbags.
2024 Cadillac XT4: Pricing and availability
The 2024 Cadillac XT4 is offered in Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport trim levels. In the US, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model which starts at $37,490 (around Rs. 31 lakh).